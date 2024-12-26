What happened at Reddy's meet with Tollywood today





The CM also conveyed to the delegation of Telugu film personalities led by ace producer and Telangana Film Development Corporation (FDC) Chairman Venkata Ramana Reddy, that a Cabinet Sub-Committee will be constituted to resolve the problems of the film industry and suggested to them to set up an in-house panel as well.





The meeting between the CM and the film personalities was held at the Police Integrated Command Control Centre in Hyderabad, and in the wake of actor Allu Arjun's recent arrest that had led to speculations of 'strained' ties between the ruling dispensation and the cinema industry post the police action against the 'Pushpa' star.





A 35-year-old woman died at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad in a stampede where Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa 2' was screened on December 4, leading to his subsequent arrest on December 13 and release.





"As the Chief Minister, it is my responsibility to enforce the laws. I do not have any personal preferences. Let us all develop the film industry together without confining ourselves to Telugu only. Government is ready to extend all support to the film industry," official sources quoted the CM as saying. Asserting that the cinema industry is as important to the government as the IT and pharma sectors, Reddy said a Cabinet Sub-Committee will be constituted to resolve the problems of the film industry.





The government is considering organising a major convention to encourage other film industries to come to the city, he said. "Our intention is to take the (Telugu movie) industry to the next level," the sources quoted the CM as saying. He also pointed out that the film industry should remember its social responsibility and join the efforts to check drugs and other societal problems.

