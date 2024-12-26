Towering statesman: Omar on Manmohan





In his condolence message, the chief minister described Singh as a towering statesman and the architect of India's economic reforms in the early 1990s, which transformed the nation's economy. "Dr Singh's visionary leadership and path-breaking reforms laid the foundation for India's economic boom, liberalizing markets and elevating the country to new heights of growth and development," Omar Abdullah said.





Recalling Singh's tenure as prime minister, the chief minister highlighted his relentless efforts to uplift millions of Indians out of poverty through inclusive policies. He also expressed gratitude for Singh's significant contributions to Jammu and Kashmir.





"Dr Manmohan Singh's deep concern for the development of Jammu and Kashmir was evident throughout his tenure. His initiatives, including the extension of rail connectivity to the Kashmir Valley, brought new opportunities for the region and its people," he said. The chief minister also remembered Singh's keen interest in fostering peace and development in the state.

