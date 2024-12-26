Sex predator's pic with Udhayanidhi, DMK says...





While the accused was not even an ordinary party member, some sections of media claimed as if he was an office-bearer of the students wing and it was wrong.





One photograph that purportedly showed the accused, close to Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, was being circulated. It was clear that there was a gap between Gnanasekaran and the Dy CM, and it showed the picture was clicked by someone and such instances cannot be prevented, he added. PTI

Gnanasekaran, the accused was arrested in a matter of five to six hours showing police's swift action and the government had no necessity to hide anything, he told reporters.