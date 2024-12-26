Several parts of north India continue to be in grip of cold wave conditions





Weather was mostly dry across Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the last 24 hours.





Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan experienced severe cold wave conditions with mercury falling several notches below normal.





Officials said there is a possibility of light snowfall over the higher reaches of Kashmir on Friday and Saturday as a western disturbance is set to impact the region.





The night temperature dropped at most places in Kashmir as the valley continued to reel under freezing conditions.





The fall in the mercury led to the freezing of water supply lines as a thin layer of ice covered the surface of several water bodies including the Dal Lake.





Srinagar recorded a low of minus 7 degrees Celsius (C) on Wednesday night, slightly up from the previous night's minus 7.3 degrees C, the meteorological department said.





Gulmarg, a tourist resort town known for skiing activities in north Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6 degrees C, up from minus 6.6 degrees C the previous night.





Pahalgam, the base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, registered a minimum temperature of minus 8.6 degrees C, slightly down from the previous night's minus 8.4 degrees C, it said. -- PTI

Several parts of north India continued to be in the grip of intense cold wave conditions on Thursday with minimum temperatures settling several degrees below the freezing point in some cities of Kashmir valley.