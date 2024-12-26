RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Ronaldo steeps in family time this Christmas

December 26, 2024  11:06
image
Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo shares this image from a Christmas vacation with his family in Lapland (Finland), writing, "The most important part of Christmas." 

He also shared moments from his trip in a video on his YouTube channel, including a meeting with the Santa Claus.

"Today was a very special day and a very different day because we went to meet Santa Claus," he said.

In another short video on his X account, the Portuguese icon is seen taking a plunge in a chilly pool with snow all around.
