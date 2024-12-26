RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Rajnath to chair Armed Forces Flag Day CSR conclave in Delhi tomorrow

December 26, 2024  18:35
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the sixth edition of the Armed Forces Flag Day Corporate Social Responsibility conclave here on Friday, officials said. 

The event organised by Kendriya Sainik Board under Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare aims to highlight the measures taken for rehabilitation, resettlement and welfare of the veterans, widows and their dependents, and for mobilising the CSR support towards these efforts, the defence ministry said in a statement. 

Singh will chair the Armed Forces Flag Day CSR conclave in New Delhi on December 27, the officials said. 

He will also felicitate prominent CSR contributors to the AFFD Fund, they added. 

Minister of State for Defence Sanjey Seth, chief of defence staff Gen Anil Chauhan, secretary ESW Niten Chandra, members from the CSR fraternity, veterans, defence service personnel and other senior officials of the ministry will also attend the conclave, the statement said. -- PTI
