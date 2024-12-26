RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


PhD, MA students among 6 accused in Allu Arjun home attack

December 26, 2024  18:08
Six people who were arrested for allegedly trespassing into the residence of top Telugu actor Allu Arjun and engaging in vandalism are students pursuing PhD, post-graduation, and other courses. 

These people who claim to be the members of Osmania University - Joint Action Committee, allegedly damaged flower pots and threw tomatoes at Arjun's residence on December 22 evening, demanding justice for the woman who died in Pushpa-2 screening stampede. 

In the remand report, police said the accused went to Arjun's house, forcibly entered the premises, beat up the security staff, and damaged the property. 

As per the report, two of them are pursuing PhD while two others are students of MA course. 

Three of the accused hold different posts of the OU-JAC while another one is NSUI state secretary, the report stated. -- PTI
