Passenger captures moment Kazakhstan plane crashed

December 26, 2024  11:26
The passenger who captured the video said his prayers as the plane crashed
A video taken by a passenger inside the aircraft that crashed in Kazakhstan has gone viral on social media. The video shows the final moments of the plane. Thirty-eight people were killed in the crash near Aktau, an oil and gas hub on the eastern shore of the Caspian Sea.

In the video, the passenger is heard saying "Allahu Akbar" (God is great) as the plane goes into a steep descent. 

Yellow oxygen masks were seen dangling over the seats. Screaming and crying were heard, amid the soft doorbell-like sound of the 'wear seatbelt' light.

The plane was flying from the Azerbaijani capital Baku on the western shore of the Caspian to the city of Grozny in Chechnya in southern Russia. Azerbaijan Airlines, the country's flag carrier, said the plane "made an emergency landing" around 3 km from Aktau.
