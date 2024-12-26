No food, water; 3 yo stuck in 150-ft borewell





Worried about her daughter's condition, Dholi Devi has not eaten anything since the tragic accident on Monday. Chetna fell into the borewell while playing in the agriculture farm of her father in Badiyali Dhani under Sarund police station of Kotputli-Behror district. With each passing moment, the hope for the girl being well is diminishing as the rescue team was not able to supply any food or water to Chetna.





Dholi Devi and others are constantly praying for the well being of Chetna amid the non-stop rescue operation by NDRF and SDRF teams, assisted by the local police and administration.





Initially, efforts were made to pull the girl out of the borewell with the help of a ring but all attempts failed. After two days of repeated attempts that fetched no results, a piling was brought to the spot on Wednesday morning and a pit parallel to the borewell was dug.





".... now a horizontal tunnel will be made through which the experts will reach the girl," Sarund SHO Mohammad Imran said. He said all possible efforts were made to pull out the girl but all hard work went in vain as the borewell is narrow and the technique could not deliver results. A team of doctors with an ambulance are at the spot.





"The rescue operation is likely to conclude today," the SHO said. Kotputli-Behror District Collector Kalpana Agarwal reached the village late Wednesday night to take stock of the situation. She said that the rescue operation had been constantly going on.





A lot of preparations had to be done to bring the piling machine to the farm. Two weeks ago, a five year old boy fell into a borewell in Dausa district and the rescue operation lasted over 55 hours. However, the boy had lost the battle for life by that time he was taken out. PTI

Three-year-old Chetna has been stuck inside a narrow 150 feet deep borewell for over 70 hours as the rescue operations were still underway on Thursday to save the girl.