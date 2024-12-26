RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

No food, water; 3 yo stuck in 150-ft borewell

December 26, 2024  15:55
A rescue op at a borewell. File pic
A rescue op at a borewell. File pic
Three-year-old Chetna has been stuck inside a narrow 150 feet deep borewell for over 70 hours as the rescue operations were still underway on Thursday to save the girl.

Worried about her daughter's condition, Dholi Devi has not eaten anything since the tragic accident on Monday. Chetna fell into the borewell while playing in the agriculture farm of her father in Badiyali Dhani under Sarund police station of Kotputli-Behror district. With each passing moment, the hope for the girl being well is diminishing as the rescue team was not able to supply any food or water to Chetna. 

Dholi Devi and others are constantly praying for the well being of Chetna amid the non-stop rescue operation by NDRF and SDRF teams, assisted by the local police and administration. 

Initially, efforts were made to pull the girl out of the borewell with the help of a ring but all attempts failed. After two days of repeated attempts that fetched no results, a piling was brought to the spot on Wednesday morning and a pit parallel to the borewell was dug.

".... now a horizontal tunnel will be made through which the experts will reach the girl," Sarund SHO Mohammad Imran said. He said all possible efforts were made to pull out the girl but all hard work went in vain as the borewell is narrow and the technique could not deliver results. A team of doctors with an ambulance are at the spot. 

"The rescue operation is likely to conclude today," the SHO said. Kotputli-Behror District Collector Kalpana Agarwal reached the village late Wednesday night to take stock of the situation. She said that the rescue operation had been constantly going on. 

A lot of preparations had to be done to bring the piling machine to the farm. Two weeks ago, a five year old boy fell into a borewell in Dausa district and the rescue operation lasted over 55 hours. However, the boy had lost the battle for life by that time he was taken out. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! China to build world's largest dam near India border
LIVE! China to build world's largest dam near India border

Kohli penalised for Boxing Day incident with Konstas
Kohli penalised for Boxing Day incident with Konstas

Virat Kohli fined 20 per cent match fees, one demerit point for his altercation with Sam Konstas

Konstas Breaks Silence On Kohli Clash
Konstas Breaks Silence On Kohli Clash

'I was just doing my gloves when I got the little shoulder charge, but it happens in cricket.'

AAP threatens to break INDIA bloc if Cong doesn't...
AAP threatens to break INDIA bloc if Cong doesn't...

The Aam Aadmi Party launched a scathing attack on the Congress on Thursday, accusing it of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls to harm the prospects of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Pushpa 2 stampede row: CM vows to back Telugu cinema
Pushpa 2 stampede row: CM vows to back Telugu cinema

Declaring the Telangana government's support to the Telugu film industry, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said the former would take steps to make Hyderabad a destination for international film shootings.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances