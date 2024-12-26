RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Maharashtra deputy CM Shinde meets Modi, Amit Shah

December 26, 2024  21:17
Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde meets PM Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on Thursday
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi after starting a "new innings" as the deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and leading the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition to victory in the recent assembly elections. 

In his first meeting with Modi after assuming the new post, Shinde was accompanied by his son and three-term Lok Sabha member Shrikant and his daughter-in-law Vrushali. 

The Shindes also called on Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda. 

"I met the country's strong leader and Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the roadmap of the MahaYuti government in Mahrashtra," the deputy chief minister said in a post on X. 

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Shinde said he assured the prime minister to work wholeheartedly to realise his dream of making India a five trillion dollar economy. 

"It is a new match and new innings. We will work for the overall development of Maharashtra and the nation," Shinde said. 

In a post on X, Shah said, "I met Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and discussed issues related to the development and pro-people policies of the state." 

The home minister said under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the Mahayuti government will work to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the state and their progress with complete dedication. 

Shinde also met Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. -- PTI
