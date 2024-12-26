RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Is Atishi not listening to Kejriwal?

December 26, 2024  09:38
image
Following notices issued by senior Delhi government officials disowning the ruling AAP's registration process for two of its schemes in the national capital, BJP leader Gaurav Vallabh on Wednesday took a dig at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying that nowadays Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is not listening to him. 

Vallabh claimed that there was a split in the Aam Aadmi Party just before the Delhi assembly elections, adding that several factions have emerged within the party, under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, Sanjay Singh and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. 

"These days CM Atishi is not listening to Arvind Kejriwal. On one hand, Kejriwal is announcing welfare schemes but on other side, Atishi is saying there are no such welfare scheme. I think there is a split in the party. One faction is with Arvind Kejriwal and the other faction is with Chief Minister Atishi... One faction is with Sanjay Singh while Punjab faction is with Punjab CM. So I think that before the Delhi elections, there is going to be a split in the Aam Aadmi Party..." Gaurav Vallabh told ANI.

Sharpening his attack, the BJP leader alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has done corruption in liquor and hence, he should change his party's name to 'Daru Premi Party'. 

Vallabh said, " I want to tell one thing to Kejriwal Ji and the Delhi government that in the last three general (Lok Sabha) elections, BJP has won all 7 seats. Kejriwal ji, even when you were in jail on liquor charges, the elected representatives of the BJP were working for the people of Delhi. You and your government have done only one thing, corruption in liquor. So now you should change the name of your party to 'Daru Premi Party'."

This follows the Delhi government's Women and Child Development (WCD) department issuing a clarification regarding the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' announced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the 2025 assembly elections. The department stated that no such scheme has been officially notified.

"It is clarified that no such scheme has been notified by the Delhi Government," the department said in the notice published in national newspapers on Wednesday. -- ANI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

4th Test Updates: Bumrah strikes; Khawaja out for 57
4th Test Updates: Bumrah strikes; Khawaja out for 57

LIVE! Is Atishi not listening to Kejriwal?
LIVE! Is Atishi not listening to Kejriwal?

PICS: Debutant Konstas lights up MCG with fiery knock
PICS: Debutant Konstas lights up MCG with fiery knock

Images from Day 1 of the fourth Test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

New! Tune Into The Stumps Show Thursday!
New! Tune Into The Stumps Show Thursday!

Join us on the live show immediately after close of play on Day 1 of the MCG Test, December 26, 2024.Post your thoughts in comments. Ask questions via the chat interface -- which we will respond to in real time.

Boat Tragedy: They Rescued 16 People
Boat Tragedy: They Rescued 16 People

'When we reached there only a small portion of the boat was above water and people were desperately clinging on to it.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances