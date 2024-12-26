Is Atishi not listening to Kejriwal?





Vallabh claimed that there was a split in the Aam Aadmi Party just before the Delhi assembly elections, adding that several factions have emerged within the party, under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, Sanjay Singh and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.





"These days CM Atishi is not listening to Arvind Kejriwal. On one hand, Kejriwal is announcing welfare schemes but on other side, Atishi is saying there are no such welfare scheme. I think there is a split in the party. One faction is with Arvind Kejriwal and the other faction is with Chief Minister Atishi... One faction is with Sanjay Singh while Punjab faction is with Punjab CM. So I think that before the Delhi elections, there is going to be a split in the Aam Aadmi Party..." Gaurav Vallabh told ANI.





Sharpening his attack, the BJP leader alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has done corruption in liquor and hence, he should change his party's name to 'Daru Premi Party'.





Vallabh said, " I want to tell one thing to Kejriwal Ji and the Delhi government that in the last three general (Lok Sabha) elections, BJP has won all 7 seats. Kejriwal ji, even when you were in jail on liquor charges, the elected representatives of the BJP were working for the people of Delhi. You and your government have done only one thing, corruption in liquor. So now you should change the name of your party to 'Daru Premi Party'."





This follows the Delhi government's Women and Child Development (WCD) department issuing a clarification regarding the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' announced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the 2025 assembly elections. The department stated that no such scheme has been officially notified.





"It is clarified that no such scheme has been notified by the Delhi Government," the department said in the notice published in national newspapers on Wednesday. -- ANI

Following notices issued by senior Delhi government officials disowning the ruling AAP's registration process for two of its schemes in the national capital, BJP leader Gaurav Vallabh on Wednesday took a dig at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying that nowadays Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is not listening to him.