India mourns a distinguished leader: PM on Manmohan

December 26, 2024  22:45
The PM tweeted this collage of his meetings with Dr Singh
PM Modi tweets, "India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people's lives."
Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh passes away at 92
Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92. He was brought to the emergency department of AIIMS Delhi in critical condition after "sudden loss of consciousness."

LIVE! I have lost a mentor and guide: Rahul on Manmohan
Konstas, Bumrah Share Honours On Day 1
The four wickets that India prised out in the third session, on balance, swung the game back in their favour, says Prem Panicker .

Kohli's clash with Konstas: Did he get off lightly?
'Completely acted wrong': Kohli shock as star avoids ban for 'ridiculous' clash with Aussie teen'

BJP got Rs 2,600cr donations in 2023-24, Cong Rs 281cr
During 2023-24, while the BJP received over Rs 723 crore worth of donations from Prudent Electoral Trust, it also got over Rs 127 crore from Triumph Electoral Trust and over Rs 17 lakh from Einzigartig Electoral Trust.

