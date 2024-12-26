History will always remember Dr Manmohan Singh: Congress

History will always remember Dr Manmohan Singh: CongressDecember 26, 2024 23:22
"History will always remember Dr Manmohan Singh Ji for his dignified demeanor, commitment to public service, profound wisdom and humility. He leaves behind a legacy of economic reforms, political stability, and dedication to uplifting the lives of every Indian. His tenure first as a technocrat and then as India's Prime Minister will be remembered for economic prosperity with a focus on social welfare, and the strengthening of India's position on the world map: Congress