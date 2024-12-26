RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


History will always remember Dr Manmohan Singh: Congress

December 26, 2024  23:22
"History will always remember Dr Manmohan Singh Ji for his dignified demeanor, commitment to public service, profound wisdom and humility. He leaves behind a legacy of economic reforms, political stability, and dedication to uplifting the lives of every Indian. His tenure first as a technocrat and then as India's Prime Minister will be remembered for economic prosperity with a focus on social welfare, and the strengthening of India's position on the world map: Congress
Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh passes away at 92
Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92. He was brought to the emergency department of AIIMS Delhi in critical condition after "sudden loss of consciousness."

LIVE! I have lost a mentor and guide: Rahul on Manmohan
Konstas, Bumrah Share Honours On Day 1
The four wickets that India prised out in the third session, on balance, swung the game back in their favour, says Prem Panicker .

Kohli's clash with Konstas: Did he get off lightly?
'Completely acted wrong': Kohli shock as star avoids ban for 'ridiculous' clash with Aussie teen'

BJP got Rs 2,600cr donations in 2023-24, Cong Rs 281cr
During 2023-24, while the BJP received over Rs 723 crore worth of donations from Prudent Electoral Trust, it also got over Rs 127 crore from Triumph Electoral Trust and over Rs 17 lakh from Einzigartig Electoral Trust.

