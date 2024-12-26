RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


DU to introduce PhD in Hindu Studies from next academic session

December 26, 2024  17:28
image
Delhi University is planing to introduce a PhD programme in Hindu Studies form the 2025-26 academic session, according to a proposal by a Standing Committee. 

The Governing Body of the Centre for Hindu Studies has recommended that the PhD programme be introduced in 2025-26. 

The programme was earlier intended to begin in the current academic session but was postponed, as per the proposal. 

The initiative to introduce a PhD in Hindu Studies is aimed at creating opportunities for students, the joint director of the Centre for Hindu Studies, Prerna Malhotra said. 

"Our Governing Board has recommended starting a PhD in Hindu Studies, and the matter will be placed before the Academic Council. Students have been approaching the Centre, enquiring about research opportunities, especially those who have already qualified JRF and NET in Hindu Studies. As a premier institution, Delhi University is committed to providing such opportunities and advancing research in diverse areas of Hindu Studies," she said. 

Initially, the Centre for Hindu Studies may offer 10 seats, including those under applicable reservation and supernumerary categories. 

The seats may increase in the future depending on the Centre's infrastructure and academic requirements, the proposal states. -- PTI
