Dr Singh was a great listener: Former RBI governor

"He did not speak very much. But whenever he spoke, it has lots of substance," Subbarao, who was RBI governor from 2008 to 2013, said. Rajiv Kumar, former Niti Aayog Vice Chairman, recalled that Manmohan Singh during his stint as finance minister was always open to meeting economists even at short notice.





Kumar stated that Manmohan Singh encouraged him to join ADB in Manila. Kumar was an economic advisor in the DEA then. "He gave me a clear advice that I should accept the offer (from ADB) I followed his advice and returned to India much ahead of my superannuation from ADB. and as a result hugely benefitted in my career progression. He was so approachable and kind towards younger economists and I benefited a great deal from following his example and advice," Kumar said. Union minister Nitin Gadkari mourned the loss, saying he was profoundly saddened by the passing away of Singh. Gadkari said Dr Singh's invaluable contribution to shaping India's economic trajectory remains a cornerstone of our nation's progress. "A leader of unparalleled humility and quiet strength, he always placed the country's welfare above all else," he said in a post on social media platform X. "During my tenure as BJP President, I had the privilege of engaging with him on several occasions, each interaction leaving a lasting impression," the minister said, extending "deepest condolences to Dr Singh ji's family and countless admirers. Om Shanti".

