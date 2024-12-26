BSE Sensex top losers today





The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex dipped 0.39 points to settle at 78,472.48 in a muted trade.





During the morning trade, it had jumped 425.5 points or 0.54 percent to 78,898.37.





The NSE Nifty eked out gains of 22.55 points or 0.1 percent to 23,750.20 on the monthly expiry day.





From the 30 blue-chip stocks, Titan, Asian Paints, Nestle, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Zomato, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

