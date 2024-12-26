RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Assamese filmmaker Bhaskar Jyoti Das dies of cancer

December 26, 2024  21:54
Renowned Assamese filmmaker-scriptwriter Bhaskar Jyoti Das died on Thursday due to cancer, his close friends said. 

He was 51. 

Das died at a hospital after suffering from cancer for a long period, his close friend and National Award-winning filmmaker Utpal Borpujari said. 

Das had written scripts of award-winning movies such as Haanduk, Sonar Baran Pakhi and Bokul Phulor Dore

He was the co-director and producer of the feature film Antardhan and made acclaimed documentaries such as An Unknown Summer, Where Is My Home and I Don't Want to be Born Again for Poem

He also served on the jury of the 2nd Guwahati International Film Festival and 2nd NEFVTA, and was working on the post-production of a feature film when he had to be hospitalised. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ex-PM Manmohan Singh admitted to Delhi AIIMS
LIVE! Ex-PM Manmohan Singh admitted to Delhi AIIMS

Konstas, Bumrah Share Honours On Day 1
Konstas, Bumrah Share Honours On Day 1

The four wickets that India prised out in the third session, on balance, swung the game back in their favour, says Prem Panicker .

Kohli's clash with Konstas: Did he get off lightly?
Kohli's clash with Konstas: Did he get off lightly?

'Completely acted wrong': Kohli shock as star avoids ban for 'ridiculous' clash with Aussie teen'

BJP got Rs 2,600cr donations in 2023-24, Cong Rs 281cr
BJP got Rs 2,600cr donations in 2023-24, Cong Rs 281cr

During 2023-24, while the BJP received over Rs 723 crore worth of donations from Prudent Electoral Trust, it also got over Rs 127 crore from Triumph Electoral Trust and over Rs 17 lakh from Einzigartig Electoral Trust.

Steady progress in implementing LAC pact: China
Steady progress in implementing LAC pact: China

He said that in recent times, based on the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, China and India have maintained close communication on the border situation through diplomatic and military channels and achieved...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances