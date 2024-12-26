Assamese filmmaker Bhaskar Jyoti Das dies of cancer





He was 51.





Das died at a hospital after suffering from cancer for a long period, his close friend and National Award-winning filmmaker Utpal Borpujari said.





Das had written scripts of award-winning movies such as Haanduk, Sonar Baran Pakhi and Bokul Phulor Dore.





He was the co-director and producer of the feature film Antardhan and made acclaimed documentaries such as An Unknown Summer, Where Is My Home and I Don't Want to be Born Again for Poem.





He also served on the jury of the 2nd Guwahati International Film Festival and 2nd NEFVTA, and was working on the post-production of a feature film when he had to be hospitalised. -- PTI

