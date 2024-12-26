RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Annamalai vows to not wear sandals till DMK regime is dislodged

December 26, 2024  20:21
image
Bharatiya Janata Party Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai on Thursday said he would not wear sandals and walk barefoot until the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam regime is dislodged. 

Further, he said he would lash himself six times with a whip on December 27 at 10 am outside his residence here to draw people's attention over the tragic sexual assault of the Anna University student. 

Also it was to condemn the police, and the state government for its "apathy" in handling such matters. 

Addressing a press conference, Annamalai alleged that the accused, Gnanasekaran was a DMK office-bearer, which was denied by the ruling party. 

The BJP leader, showing photographs of the accused with DMK leaders, alleged that he was a ruling party's student wing office-bearer. 

Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathi asserted that the accused in the varsity student sexual assault case was not even a primary member of the DMK. 

The BJP leader alleged that the accused committed the crime emboldened by his affiliation to the ruling party. 

"This is very simple," he told reporters in Chennai. 

Since, the accused was associated with the DMK, police did not act against him, he alleged and wanted to know about the use of Nirbhaya funds to prevent such crimes. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Japanese national lost Rs 35L after digital arrest
LIVE! Japanese national lost Rs 35L after digital arrest

Konstas, Bumrah Share Honours On Day 1
Konstas, Bumrah Share Honours On Day 1

The four wickets that India prised out in the third session, on balance, swung the game back in their favour, says Prem Panicker .

Kohli's clash with Konstas: Did he get off lightly?
Kohli's clash with Konstas: Did he get off lightly?

'Completely acted wrong': Kohli shock as star avoids ban for 'ridiculous' clash with Aussie teen'

China to build world's largest dam near India border
China to build world's largest dam near India border

China has approved the construction of the world's largest dam on the Brahmaputra River in Tibet, close to the Indian border. The USD 137 billion project, which is expected to dwarf even China's own Three Gorges Dam, has raised concerns...

RSS magazine contradicts Bhagwat on Sambhal dispute
RSS magazine contradicts Bhagwat on Sambhal dispute

The latest issue of "Organiser", an RSS-linked magazine, has argued that the ongoing dispute over the Shri Harihar Mandir in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, is not about religious supremacy but about seeking "civilisational justice" by...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances