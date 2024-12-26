RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Amit Shah: He played an important role in governance of country

December 26, 2024  22:57
Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweets, "The news of the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh is extremely sad. From being the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India to the Finance Minister of the country and as the Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh played an important role in the governance of the country. I express my condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. May Waheguru grant peace to his soul and give strength to his family to bear this grief."
