Ajinkya Rahane Invests in Proxgy's Series A funding

December 26, 2024  09:48
image
Proxgy, an Internet of Things (IoT) technology firm in areas such as safety, connectivity, and productivity solutions, said that cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, has invested in its ongoing $3 million Series A funding round.

Other key investors in the round include Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath, actor Suniel Shetty, industrialist Vinod Duggar and key investor Manish Patel.

Proxgy, founded by Pulkit Ahuja in 2020, leverages technologies such as artificial intelligence and IoT, where devices communicate with each intelligently. Its innovations include  SmartHat, a safety helmet featuring the smallest gas detection sensor, health monitoring systems, cameras, and connectivity protocols like 4G and WiFi.

Another such innovation is 'Sleefe' a wearable smart device that converts any cap into a smart cap, offering real time monitoring and communication for industrial workers.

'Proxgy's products have the potential to redefine safety and productivity in industrial environments,' said Rahane.

Pulkit Ahuja, founder and CEO of Proxgy, said Rahane's support, along with others, is a huge endorsement of the company's vision. 'This funding will enable us to expand globally,' said Ahuja.

Manish Patel, who is a partner at CMG Group based out of the United States, added that Proxgy's products like SmartHat and Sleefe address critical gaps in safety and productivity across industries. 

-- Peerzada Abrar/Business Standard
