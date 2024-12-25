RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Vajpayee was 'second Nehru' of Indian politics: Raut

December 25, 2024  14:41
Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday described late Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as the 'second Nehru' of Indian politics.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Raut also said whenever 'raj dharma' is under threat, the country will remember Vajpayee, whose birth centenary is being observed on Wednesday.

The Sena-UBT leader said even though his party was not with the BJP, Vajpayee will always be remembered.

"The present day BJP may be maligning the legacy of (India's first prime minister) Pandit (Jawaharlal) Nehru, but Vajpayee was the second Nehru. He was the Nehru of non-Congress parties," the Rajya Sabha member claimed.

"Despite being a staunch Hindutvawadi, Vajpayee believed the country belongs to all. The BJP under Vajpayee was all inclusive and people believed the party wanted to keep India united and strong," he said.

Raut said even Pandit Nehru appreciated and blessed Vajpayee.

"(Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray had tremendous respect for Vajpayee and valued his word," he said.

"Whenever 'raj dharma' is under threat, the country will remember Vajpayee," Raut said.

Asked whether the Shiv Sena-UBT will contest the local body elections independently, Raut said, "Let the poll schedule be announced, you will know...but we have begun the preparations."  -- PTI
