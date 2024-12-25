RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Tourist boat capsizes off Calangute beach in Goa

December 25, 2024  19:43
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
One person died and 20 others were rescued after a tourist boat capsized in the Arabian Sea off Calangute beach in North Goa on Wednesday, police said. 

The incident occurred around 1.30 pm, they said. 

"A 54-year-old man died and 20 others were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after the boat they were travelling in capsized," a senior police official said. 

Except for two passengers, all others were wearing life jackets, he said. 

The passengers included children as young as six year old and women, he said. 

Spokesman of Drishti Marine, a government-appointed lifesaving agency, said the boat capsized around  60 metres away from the coastline, resulting in all the passengers falling off into the sea water. 

A family comprising 13 members from Khed in Maharashtra were among the passengers on board, he said.

On seeing the boat getting capsized, a personnel of Drishti Marine rushed to aid and called for backup, he said. 

"In all, 18 on-duty lifesavers rushed to the aid of the struggling passengers and brought them to shore safely," he said.

The injured passengers were administered first aid, while those who were found to be critical were rushed to a medical facility in an ambulance, the spokesman said. 

"Of the 20 passengers, two children aged six and seven each, and two women aged 25 and 55 each, were revived and hospitalised," he said, adding that two passengers on the boat were not wearing life jackets.

Goa is a popular tourist destination, especially during the Christmas and New Year celebrations. 

The incident occurred a week after a speeding Navy craft undergoing engine trials lost control and crashed into passenger ferry 'Neel Kamal' off the Mumbai coast, killing 15 persons.

The ferry, carrying more than 100 passengers, was on its way from Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, a popular tourist attraction famous for its cave temples.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Gunfight between armed groups in Imphal village
LIVE! Gunfight between armed groups in Imphal village

Flight from Baku to Russia crashes in Kazakhstan
Flight from Baku to Russia crashes in Kazakhstan

A passenger plane travelling from Azerbaijan to southern Russia with 67 people on board crashed near Aktau, a city in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, CNN reported, citing local officials.

Man sets himself afire near parliament over dispute
Man sets himself afire near parliament over dispute

A man in his early 30s tried to immolate himself near the new Parliament building on Wednesday afternoon, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

Pushpa makers to give Rs 2 cr to stampede victim kin
Pushpa makers to give Rs 2 cr to stampede victim kin

Actor Allu Arjun and makers of the film Pushpa on Wednesday announced financial assistance of Rs 2 crore for the family of the woman who died in a stampede during the film's screening at a theatre in Hyderabad on December 4.

Anna University girl sexually assaulted, 1 held
Anna University girl sexually assaulted, 1 held

An Anna University girl student was allegedly sexually assaulted and a 37-year old man, who sells biryani on the pavement, has been arrested for the crime, police said on Wednesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances