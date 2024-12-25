RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Road blockade in Pak: 100 kids die awaiting aid

December 25, 2024  19:31
image
In a major turn of events, over 100 children in Parachinar in Pakistan have died due to the lack of medical care, as the road has been blocked for more than two months, severely disrupting essential services and worsening the ongoing crisis in Kurram, The News International reported.

The situation has led to widespread protests, with citizens demanding immediate action to reopen the access routes.

This marks the sixth consecutive day of protests against the road blockade.

According to the report, the blockade, which has lasted for over two months, has left residents without vital food and medical supplies.

Agha Muzamil, Chairman of Upper Kurram Tehsil, stated, "The road closures have prevented residents from accessing basic necessities such as healthcare and food. More than 100 children have died due to the lack of medical care."

In response, the Deputy Commissioner of Kurram announced that a Grand Jirga has arrived in the district to begin peace talks focused on resolving the ongoing tribal conflict.

The government is hopeful that these discussions will bring about stability and result in the reopening of roads.

Additionally, solidarity protests have been held outside Karachi's Numaish Chowrangi and Lahore Press Club, organised by Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, to raise awareness about the struggles of Parachinar residents.

Barrister Saif, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's adviser on information, announced that a special police force has been approved to secure Parachinar Road.

He stressed that the government aims to find a lasting solution to the century-old tribal dispute that has caused significant turmoil in the region.

The ongoing tribal conflict in Parachinar has resulted in over 100 deaths and has paralysed the district by blocking all major and minor routes for the past two and a half months.

The situation remains critical, with both residents and authorities struggling to cope with the consequences of the extended blockade.  -- ANI

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Caren Firouz/Reuters
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Gunfight between armed groups in Imphal village
LIVE! Gunfight between armed groups in Imphal village

Flight from Baku to Russia crashes in Kazakhstan
Flight from Baku to Russia crashes in Kazakhstan

A passenger plane travelling from Azerbaijan to southern Russia with 67 people on board crashed near Aktau, a city in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, CNN reported, citing local officials.

Man sets himself afire near parliament over dispute
Man sets himself afire near parliament over dispute

A man in his early 30s tried to immolate himself near the new Parliament building on Wednesday afternoon, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

Pushpa makers to give Rs 2 cr to stampede victim kin
Pushpa makers to give Rs 2 cr to stampede victim kin

Actor Allu Arjun and makers of the film Pushpa on Wednesday announced financial assistance of Rs 2 crore for the family of the woman who died in a stampede during the film's screening at a theatre in Hyderabad on December 4.

Anna University girl sexually assaulted, 1 held
Anna University girl sexually assaulted, 1 held

An Anna University girl student was allegedly sexually assaulted and a 37-year old man, who sells biryani on the pavement, has been arrested for the crime, police said on Wednesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances