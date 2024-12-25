Pushpa 2 stampede: Cops warn of action against misleading videos

The Hyderabad police on Wednesday warned that action will be taken against those who spread false information or posting misleading videos on social media about the Sandhya Theatre stampede incident.





The police in a post on 'X' said it had come to their notice that some people posted false videos that the stampede had taken place even before actor Allu Arjun arrived at the theatre on December 4.





The department said it has already released a video of 'facts' that emerged after investigation.





"However, it has come to our attention that some people have deliberately posted videos on social media claiming that the stampede occurred even before Allu Arjun arrived.





"We will take legal action against those who deliberately spread misinformation even when the case is under investigation," it said.





The police said they will take seriously any propaganda that would defame the department which is investigating the case in which an innocent woman died and a boy is battling for life.





Appealing to people not to believe in rumors, the police requested if anyone has evidence or additional information regarding this case, they can provide it to the them.





A 35-year-old woman died during the stampede at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4 where 'Pushap 2' movie was screened and her eight-year-old son was hospitalised.





Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.





Allu Arjun, named as accused no 11, was arrested by the city police in connection with the death of the woman on December 13.





The Telangana high court granted him a four-week interim bail on the same day and he was released from a prison here December 14 morning.





The star was grilled by the city police for more than three hours in connection with the case. -- PTI