RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Pak strikes killed 46; mostly women, kids: Taliban

December 25, 2024  17:13
image
Pakistan's airstrikes on eastern Afghanistan killed 46 people, mostly women and children, a Taliban government official said on Wednesday.

Hamdullah Fitrat, the deputy spokesman for the Afghan government, said that six people were also wounded in the Paktika province bordering Pakistan.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Mohammad Khurasani, the spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, claimed that 50 people, including 27 women and children, have died in the strikes.

Pakistan has not commented on the strikes.  -- Agencies
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak strikes killed 46; mostly women, kids: Taliban
LIVE! Pak strikes killed 46; mostly women, kids: Taliban

Flight from Baku to Russia crashes in Kazakhstan
Flight from Baku to Russia crashes in Kazakhstan

A passenger plane travelling from Azerbaijan to southern Russia with 67 people on board crashed near Aktau, a city in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, CNN reported, citing local officials.

Pushpa makers to give Rs 2 cr to stampede victim kin
Pushpa makers to give Rs 2 cr to stampede victim kin

Actor Allu Arjun and makers of the film Pushpa on Wednesday announced financial assistance of Rs 2 crore for the family of the woman who died in a stampede during the film's screening at a theatre in Hyderabad on December 4.

SC bars ED from accessing lottery king's devices
SC bars ED from accessing lottery king's devices

In a significant order, the Supreme Court has restrained the Enforcement Directorate from accessing and copying content from electronic devices seized during searches against Santiago Martin, also known as the 'lottery king', his...

Atalji@100: Vajpayee's Unmatched Legacy
Atalji@100: Vajpayee's Unmatched Legacy

It was good fortune for India to have Atal Bihari Vajpayee lead the government at a crucial moment in our history. He avoided India meeting the fate of Iraq or Ukraine, asserts military historian Colonel Anil A Athale (retd).

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances