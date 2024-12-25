RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan's Paktika province kill at least 15 civilians

December 25, 2024  09:01
File image
A series of Pakistani airstrikes on the Barmal district of Paktika province in Afghanistan has resulted in the death of at least 15 people, including women and children, with the toll expected to rise. 

The attacks, which took place on the night of December 24, targeted seven villages, including Laman, where five members of a family were killed, as reported by Khaama Press.  

Local sources claim that Pakistani jets were responsible for the bombings. 

Reports indicate that the Murg Bazaar village in Barmal was destroyed, exacerbating the ongoing humanitarian crisis.  

The airstrikes have caused severe civilian casualties and widespread destruction, further escalating tensions in the region. 

As recovery efforts continue, further investigation is required to confirm details and clarify responsibility for the attacks, Khaama Press reported.  

The Taliban's ministry of defence has vowed to retaliate following the airstrike on Barmal, Paktika. -- ANI
