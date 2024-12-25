RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Net FDI into India slows to $2.2 billion

December 25, 2024  12:20
image
Subrata Panda/Business Standard

Net foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country has slowed considerably, with latest data released by the RBI in its December bulletin showing that it decelerated to $2.1 billion during April-October 2024 from $7.7 billion a year ago, majorly due to the rise in repatriation and net outward FDI.
 
On the other hand, gross inward FDI rose to $48.6 billion during April-October 2024 from $42.1 billion a year ago.
 
The slowdown in net FDI into India is consistent with trends observed in other emerging market economies, including Mexico, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand among others.
 
According to the state of the economy report in the December bulletin, while repatriation rose to $34.1 billion during the April-October period from $26.4 billion a year ago, net outward FDI increased to $12.4 billion from $ 8.0 billion.
 
More than 60 per cent of the gross FDI inflows were directed to manufacturing, financial services, electricity and other energy, and retail and wholesale trade sectors.
 
 Major source countries included Singapore, Mauritius, the UAE, the Netherlands, and the US, contributing more than three-fourths of the flows during the period,  RBI said in the state of the economy report.
 
In the recently concluded monetary policy meeting, the governor had noted that while gross FDI to India increased at a robust pace during the first half of the year, net FDI, however, moderated during this period due to higher repatriations and rising outward FDI.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Atalji@100: Vajpayee's Unmatched Legacy
Atalji@100: Vajpayee's Unmatched Legacy

It was good fortune for India to have Atal Bihari Vajpayee lead the government at a crucial moment in our history. He avoided India meeting the fate of Iraq or Ukraine, asserts military historian Colonel Anil A Athale (retd).

LIVE! Atishi likely to be arrested soon: Kejriwal
LIVE! Atishi likely to be arrested soon: Kejriwal

Delhi govt departments warn public about AAP schemes
Delhi govt departments warn public about AAP schemes

The Delhi government's Women and Child Development and Health departments issued public notices on Wednesday distancing themselves from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's promised schemes of providing Rs 2,100 to women and free treatment for...

Afghanistan: Local staffer at Indian consulate shot at
Afghanistan: Local staffer at Indian consulate shot at

An Afghan national working at the Indian consulate in Jalalabad sustained injuries when unidentified persons opened fire at his vehicle. India had closed operations at the consulate in 2020 but a number of local staffers were working at...

Pak bombings in Afghanistan kill 15; Kabul to retaliate
Pak bombings in Afghanistan kill 15; Kabul to retaliate

The ministry stated that defending their land and sovereignty is their legitimate right, and condemned the attack, claiming that "Waziristani refugees" were among those targeted.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances