Medicos protest against CBI delay in RG Kar probe

December 25, 2024  00:40
Medical Services Centre activists and nurses stage a protest against CBI's alleged failure in the RG Kar rape-murder probe/ANI Photo, in Kolkata
Agitating junior doctors on Tuesday staged a protest outside the CBI's Salt Lake office in Kolkata, accusing the agency of unnecessary delay in investigating the RG Kar case and collusion with the Kolkata police to protect the criminals. 

As part of their protest, the junior doctors symbolically locked the gate of the CBI office at the CGO Complex, demanding that the agency expedite the probe. 

A confrontation took place when security personnel removed the symbolic lock from the gate, leading to a scuffle between the doctors and policemen deployed at the spot. 

One of the protesting doctors expressed his frustration, saying, "We are losing hope in the way the CBI is handling the investigation. If this continues, it would be better if they shut down their office in Kolkata." 

Another doctor added, "Even after so many days, our sister 'Abhaya' has not received justice. The CBI detectives are working with Kolkata Police to protect the perpetrators. We don't want this type of CBI." 

Meanwhile, representatives from the Abhaya Mancha and the Joint Platform of Doctors continued their protest at Dorina Crossing in central Kolkata's Esplanade area, demanding speedy justice for the deceased doctor. 

Around 8 pm, they lit candles near their make-shift stage as part of their 'Droher Alo Jalan' initiative. 

The protesters were also joined by a good number of people from different parts of the city. 

"We would like to extend our protest demonstration till December 31. We shall again move the court seeking permission for that," one of the agitating senior doctors said. 

The agitators also formed a human chain at the Dorina Crossing. -- PTI
