Kazakhstan crash: 28 survive, over 30 dead

December 25, 2024  15:47
In a tragic crash of an Azerbaijani airliner in Aktau, Kazakhstan, at least 28 people have survived, though over 30 are feared dead.

The plane, an Embraer 190, crashed while attempting an emergency landing after a bird strike caused a critical situation mid-flight.

Of the 67 people on board, including five crew members, 28 have been hospitalised, with the search operation continuing at the crash site.

Initially, the number of survivors was reported as 25, but it was later revised to 28 as rescuers combed through the wreckage.

While the exact cause of the crash is still under investigation, preliminary reports suggest the pilot diverted to Aktau to manage the emergency.  -- Agencies
