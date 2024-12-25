RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Iran lifts ban on WhatsApp, Google Play

December 25, 2024  08:39
Iranian authorities have officially lifted the ban on WhatsApp and the Google Play Store, signalling a significant shift in the country's internet restrictions, the Islamic Republic News Agency reported.  

The decision, which comes after a meeting with top government officials, marks a new phase in the easing of internet blockades that have restricted access to major global platforms for some time.  

On Tuesday, a meeting was convened with the participation of heads of all three branches of government, ministers, and members of the Supreme Council, where discussions focused on reviewing and adjusting policies surrounding internet governance and restrictions.  

Following the presentation of assessments from relevant authorities, the council approved changes to the existing internet restrictions.  

Sattar Hashemi, Iran's Minister of Information and Communications Technology, later took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the development, stating, "Today, we took the first step towards lifting internet restrictions with unity and collaboration. I extend my gratitude to the President, media, and activists for their efforts. We need this solidarity more than ever. This path continues."  -- ANI
