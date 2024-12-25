RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Gunfight between armed groups in Imphal village

December 25, 2024  18:30
Gunfight broke out between two armed groups in Manipur's Imphal East district on Wednesday morning, police said.

Armed men fired from the hilltops of Kangpokpi district, targeting the Sinam Kom village.

Armed 'village volunteers' deployed at the foothills retaliated, leading to the gunfight, they said.

Additional security forces were deployed in the area following the incident, they added. No injuries have been reported so far, police said.

On Tuesday night, a gunfight broke out between armed men and security forces at Thamnapokpi and nearby Uyok Ching in Imphal East, police said. 

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur since May last year.  -- PTI
