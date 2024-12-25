RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Forces recover 3.6 kg of explosives in Manipur

December 25, 2024  08:10
A jawan removing explosives from under a bridge in Manipur/ANI Photo
A jawan removing explosives from under a bridge in Manipur/ANI Photo
In a joint operation, the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police recovered 3.6 kg of explosives, along with detonators and other accessories, under a bridge on the Imphal-Churachandpur route in Churachandpur district on Tuesday.  

"Acting on specific intelligence on presence of IEDs in general area Leisang village, Churachandpur district, #Manipur, #AssamRifles formation under #Spear Corps and @manipur_police launched a joint search operation and recovered 3.6 Kgs of explosives, detonators, cordtex and other accessories under a bridge on the Imphal-Churachandpur route," Indian Army's Spear Corps said in a post on X.  

Earlier, the Army and the Manipur police launched a search operation and recovered five Improvised explosive devices, weighing 21.5 kg at multiple locations, PRO defence Guwahati said in a release on Tuesday.  

The operation was launched based on specific intelligence of the presence of explosives in the general area of Maphitel Ridge in Manipur's Imphal East district. 

Eva, the explosive detection dog and bomb disposal squad of the Army played a crucial role in the detection and recovery of these IEDs, the release added. -- ANI                        
