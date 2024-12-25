RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Delhi auto parts traders boycott biz with Bangladesh

December 25, 2024  10:13
A boycott call on a shop counter in Kashmiri Gate in New Delhi/ANI Photo
In response to ongoing tensions in Bangladesh and alleged attacks on minorities, auto parts traders in Delhi's Kashmere Gate have decided to halt business with the neighboring country.  

The move follows reports of violence against 'Hindus' and 'attacks' on temples in Bangladesh.  

Vinay Narang, president of the Automotive Parts Merchants' Association, stated that the Kashmere Gate auto parts market has decided to stop business with Bangladesh in response to the alleged atrocities committed against 'Hindus' and recent 'attacks' on temples.  

"The atrocities that have happened to Hindus there (Bangladesh), our temples have been destroyed, and many of our Hindu brothers have been killed there. It was wrong... Our market (Kashmere Gate Auto Parts Market) has decided that we will stop business with Bangladesh," Narang said.  

He added that Bangladesh is a developing country and that the decision to stop the export of car parts until January 15 would halt transportation there. 

Nearly 2,000 shops have stopped their exports to Bangladesh, the merchant association's president said.  -- ANI
