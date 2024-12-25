RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Death toll climbs to 17 in Jaipur tanker fire incident

December 25, 2024  13:30
Two more persons who suffered critical burn injuries in the tanker fire incident in Jaipur last Friday succumbed during treatment at SMS hospital in Jaipur, taking the death toll to 17.

Sixteen others are undergoing treatment.

SMS hospital superintendent Sushil Bhati said on Wednesday that a man and a woman died in the wee hours.

"With two more deaths, a total of 17 persons have died so far," he said.

Bhati said that the condition of three of the injured is still critical.

An LPG tanker collided with a truck on December 20, sparking a massive fireball that turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into an inferno. 

Eleven persons had died on the day of the incident.  -- PTI
It was good fortune for India to have Atal Bihari Vajpayee lead the government at a crucial moment in our history. He avoided India meeting the fate of Iraq or Ukraine, asserts military historian Colonel Anil A Athale (retd).

The Delhi government's Women and Child Development and Health departments issued public notices on Wednesday distancing themselves from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's promised schemes of providing Rs 2,100 to women and free treatment for...

An Afghan national working at the Indian consulate in Jalalabad sustained injuries when unidentified persons opened fire at his vehicle. India had closed operations at the consulate in 2020 but a number of local staffers were working at...

The ministry stated that defending their land and sovereignty is their legitimate right, and condemned the attack, claiming that "Waziristani refugees" were among those targeted.

