Cities across country celebrate Christmas with lights, prayers, and festivities

Visuals of the celebrations are emerging from the different parts of the county.





In Kerala's Ernakulam St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Metropolitan Cathedral was beautifully decorated with lights, stars and Christmas cribs.





Devotees sang hymns and carols in celebrations.





Special prayers were offered at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Metropolitan Cathedral in Thiruvananthapuram.





In Goa's Panaji, Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church was decked out with lights, stars, and Christmas cribs.





Special prayers were offered at St. Mary's Orthodox Cathedral in Tamil Nadu's Madurai and the drone visuals of the Cathedral showed it decked up beautifully with lights, stars and Christmas cribs.





In the capital city of Chennai, special prayers were offered at Santhome Cathedral Basilica. -- ANI

