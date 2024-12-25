RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Cities across country celebrate Christmas with lights, prayers, and festivities

December 25, 2024  08:28
People attend midnight mass prayers at Sacred Heart Basilica Church on the occasion of Christmas in Puducherry/ANI on X
Cities across India were beautifully adorned with lights on Tuesday night, creating a festive ambience for the Christmas celebration. 

Churches and markets were illuminated with vibrant lights, sparkling stars, and beautifully arranged Christmas cribs a day before the main holiday.  

The spirit of celebration was visible everywhere, with communities coming together to mark the joyous occasion. 

Churches were adorned with stunning decorations, creating a magical atmosphere that drew large crowds for prayer and reflection.  

Markets were bustling with activity as people shopped for Christmas trees, gifts, and festive treats, adding to the holiday excitement.  

Visuals of the celebrations are emerging from the different parts of the county. 

In Kerala's Ernakulam St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Metropolitan Cathedral was beautifully decorated with lights, stars and Christmas cribs. 

Devotees sang hymns and carols in celebrations.  

Special prayers were offered at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Metropolitan Cathedral in Thiruvananthapuram.  

In Goa's Panaji, Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church was decked out with lights, stars, and Christmas cribs.  

Special prayers were offered at St. Mary's Orthodox Cathedral in Tamil Nadu's Madurai and the drone visuals of the Cathedral showed it decked up beautifully with lights, stars and Christmas cribs.  

In the capital city of Chennai, special prayers were offered at Santhome Cathedral Basilica. -- ANI
