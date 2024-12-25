RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Child among 4 killed as bus falls into deep gorge in Bhimtal

December 25, 2024  20:54
image
Four people, including a woman and a child, died and 23 got injured after a roadways bus fell into a 1,500 ft deep gorge in Bhimtal's Saldi area on Wednesday.

The roadways bus with 27 people on board, including the driver and the conductor bus, was coming from Pithoragarh, Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat told reporters.

Four deaths have been confirmed. The injured have been brought in ambulances to Sushila Tiwari Hospital in Haldwani, he said.

"The locals were the first to learn about the incident as is often the case. Even I came to know about it from locals," Rawat said.

Most of the injured are in the general ward but some of them are also likely to be shifted to the ICU, he said.

The vehicle plunged into a 1,500 ft deep gorge, Bhowali Circle Officer Sumit Pandey said.

The injured were first rushed to the Community Health Centre in Bhimtal from where they were referred to higher centres. Some of them are in critical condition.

Relief and rescue operations were launched with the help of locals, he said.

It was difficult for the fire department and SDRF teams to pull the bodies and the injured out of the gorge as the dept to which the bus had fallen was 1,500 feet, Pandey said.

They were pulled out of the ditch with the help of ropes, he said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the accident and instructed the district administration to carry out the relief and rescue operations expeditiously.  -- PTI

IMAGE: A team of SDRF team along with local police, local people and Fire Department conduct a rescue operation after a roadways bus fell into a 100-metre deep ditch at Bhimtal in Nainital on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! MBBS student transfers Rs 8 lakh to Chinese gang
LIVE! MBBS student transfers Rs 8 lakh to Chinese gang

Flight from Baku to Russia crashes in Kazakhstan
Flight from Baku to Russia crashes in Kazakhstan

A passenger plane travelling from Azerbaijan to southern Russia with 67 people on board crashed near Aktau, a city in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, CNN reported, citing local officials.

Tourist boat capsizes off Calangute beach, 1 dead
Tourist boat capsizes off Calangute beach, 1 dead

One person died and 20 others were rescued after a tourist boat capsized in the Arabian Sea off Calangute beach in North Goa on Wednesday, police said.

Man sets himself afire near parliament over dispute
Man sets himself afire near parliament over dispute

A man in his early 30s tried to immolate himself near the new Parliament building on Wednesday afternoon, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

Atishi may be arrested, Kejriwal cites 'inside info'
Atishi may be arrested, Kejriwal cites 'inside info'

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Wednesday that Delhi Chief Minister Atishi may be arrested in a 'fake' case by the central investigative agencies at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances