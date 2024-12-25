RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


'Border 2' officially starts filming

December 25, 2024  10:04
Sunny Deol in Border.
Fans of the 1997 blockbuster Border have a reason to rejoice as the highly anticipated sequel, Border 2, has officially begun filming.  

Earlier this year, Sunny Deol confirmed his return to the iconic role he portrayed in the original, and now, the cameras are rolling for the much-awaited continuation of the patriotic war saga.  

In a recent announcement shared by the film's makers, a picture from the film's sets was posted, featuring a clapboard that signals the start of production.  

The post reads, "The cameras are rolling for Border 2! With Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty leading the charge, this Anurag Singh directorial, powered by cinematic legends Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta promises action, drama, and patriotism like never before. Mark your calendars: #Border2 hits theaters on Jan 23, 2026!"  

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is set to be a grand cinematic spectacle with a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol reprising his legendary role, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.  

The original film, helmed by JP Dutta, was a landmark in Indian cinema, depicting the 1971 India-Pakistan war, and introduced audiences to unforgettable characters like Suniel Shetty's portrayal of BSF officer Bhairav Singh.  

A special moment in the sequel's development is the casting of Ahan Shetty, who steps into his father Suniel Shetty's shoes.  

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Ahan shared his emotional connection to the Border franchise. 

"Border is more than a film--it's a legacy, an emotion, and a dream come true," Ahan wrote.   
