RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Baku to Russia flight carrying 67 people crashes

December 25, 2024  14:38
image
A passenger plane travelling from Azerbaijan to southern Russia with 67 people on board crashed near Aktau, a city in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, CNN reported, citing local officials.

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Emergency Situations stated that emergency teams discovered the aircraft engulfed in flames upon reaching the crash site.

"Rescue units began extinguishing the fire. Currently, information about the victims is being clarified, and according to preliminary information, there are survivors," the ministry said, according to CNN.

In a preliminary report,Kazakhstan's transport ministry said that there were 62 passengers along with five crew members on board.

Russian news agency TASS reported that the plane flying from Baku, which crashed in Kazakhstan, was first diverted to Makhachkala and then to Aktau due to fog in Grozny.

"This was a routine flight initially scheduled to arrive in Grozny. However, due to fog, it was redirected to Makhachkala and then, apparently, to Aktau," Chechen capital's airport press service told TASS.

Azerbaijan Airlines in a post on X wrote, 'The Embraer 190 aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, flight numbered J2-8243 on the Baku-Grozny route, made an emergency landing approximately 3 kilometers near the city of Aktau.'

'Additional information regarding the incident will be provided to the public,' the post added.

Further details are awaited. -- ANI

IMAGE: A drone view shows the crash site of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan on December 25, 2024. Photograph: Azamat Sarsenbayev/Reuters
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Atishi likely to be arrested soon: Kejriwal
LIVE! Atishi likely to be arrested soon: Kejriwal

Atalji@100: Vajpayee's Unmatched Legacy
Atalji@100: Vajpayee's Unmatched Legacy

It was good fortune for India to have Atal Bihari Vajpayee lead the government at a crucial moment in our history. He avoided India meeting the fate of Iraq or Ukraine, asserts military historian Colonel Anil A Athale (retd).

Delhi govt departments warn public about AAP schemes
Delhi govt departments warn public about AAP schemes

The Delhi government's Women and Child Development and Health departments issued public notices on Wednesday distancing themselves from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's promised schemes of providing Rs 2,100 to women and free treatment for...

Pushpa 2 stampede: Injured boy off life support
Pushpa 2 stampede: Injured boy off life support

The eight-year-old boy, who was injured in the stampede during the screening of Pushpa-2 in Hyderabad on December 4, was taken off oxygen and ventilator support as his condition is improving, his father has said.

Pak bombings in Afghanistan kill 15; Kabul to retaliate
Pak bombings in Afghanistan kill 15; Kabul to retaliate

The ministry stated that defending their land and sovereignty is their legitimate right, and condemned the attack, claiming that "Waziristani refugees" were among those targeted.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances