Atishi likely to be arrested soon: Kejriwal

December 25, 2024  13:16
image
Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Wednesday that Delhi Chief Minister Atishi may be arrested in a 'fake' case by the central investigative agencies at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal, who was flanked by Atishi, said, "We got to know from our sources that a meeting was held and investigative agencies have been ordered by the BJP to arrest CM Atishi in a fake case." 

The BJP is trying to distract AAP from campaigning for assembly polls, he alleged.

"We came to know that they are preparing a fake case on Atishi in the transport department, and they want to halt the scheme of free bus rides for women," the AAP chief said.

"I will not let the scheme of free bus rides for women stop till I am alive," Kejriwal, who is out on bail in a case related to excise policy 'scam', asserted. 

The former Delhi chief minister, in a post on X, also alleged that the BJP was rattled by AAP's Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana.

His remarks came as the Delhi government's Women and Child Development and Health departments issued public notices on Wednesday distancing themselves from the ruling AAP's promised schemes of providing Rs 2,100 to women and free treatment for the elderly, triggering a fresh row ahead of assembly polls.

The two departments also cautioned the people against providing personal details to anyone on the pretext of registration for 'non-existent' schemes, saying any private individual or political party collecting such physical forms or information is 'fraudulent and without any authority'.

Led by Kejriwal, AAP leaders recently launched the exercise of registering people for the two schemes with much fanfare. Atishi said at the press conference that strict action will be taken against Women and Child Development Department officers for issuing a public notice against Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana.   -- PTI
