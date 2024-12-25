RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

4 arrested for alleged attack on Christmas carol party in Kerala

December 25, 2024  13:13
image
Four people have been arrested for allegedly attacking a Christmas carol party from a church in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The arrested individuals were also part of a carol party from another church, police said.

The incident was reported from the Kumbanad area under the jurisdiction of the Koipuram police station.

According to the police, the carol party was attacked by a group from another church, alleging that they had not dimmed the lights used for the carol performance while passing along the road.

The alleged incident took place at around 1.30 am when the carol team was performing at a residence.

There was a scuffle during which women who were part of the carol team were also affected, police said.

An investigation is underway to apprehend others involved in the attack, police added.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Atalji@100: Vajpayee's Unmatched Legacy
Atalji@100: Vajpayee's Unmatched Legacy

It was good fortune for India to have Atal Bihari Vajpayee lead the government at a crucial moment in our history. He avoided India meeting the fate of Iraq or Ukraine, asserts military historian Colonel Anil A Athale (retd).

LIVE! Atishi likely to be arrested soon: Kejriwal
LIVE! Atishi likely to be arrested soon: Kejriwal

Delhi govt departments warn public about AAP schemes
Delhi govt departments warn public about AAP schemes

The Delhi government's Women and Child Development and Health departments issued public notices on Wednesday distancing themselves from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's promised schemes of providing Rs 2,100 to women and free treatment for...

Afghanistan: Local staffer at Indian consulate shot at
Afghanistan: Local staffer at Indian consulate shot at

An Afghan national working at the Indian consulate in Jalalabad sustained injuries when unidentified persons opened fire at his vehicle. India had closed operations at the consulate in 2020 but a number of local staffers were working at...

Pak bombings in Afghanistan kill 15; Kabul to retaliate
Pak bombings in Afghanistan kill 15; Kabul to retaliate

The ministry stated that defending their land and sovereignty is their legitimate right, and condemned the attack, claiming that "Waziristani refugees" were among those targeted.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances