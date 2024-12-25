RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


20 trains delayed due to dense fog in Delhi

December 25, 2024  11:12
Dense fog and poor visibility in New Delhi caused major disruptions on Christmas morning, with 20 trains departing from the city delayed, including major services like the Mumbai Central Rajdhani Express and Dakshin Express.  

The fog, coupled with the persisting cold temperature and poor visibility, added to the problems.  

The trains delayed included the Mumbai Central Rajdhani express running from New Delhi to Mumbai, Durg-Hazrat Nizammudin expres running from Durg to Delhi, Dakshin express running from Delhi to Hyderabad, Duronto express and the Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizammudin Gondwana Express running from Jabalpur to Delhi among other trains.  

The temperature recorded in the city was 10 degrees Celsius, according to the Indian meteorological department. 

Visibility in the city was recorded at 100 meters due to dense fog at 5:30 am.  

Locals said that they used bonfires to keep themselves warm.  

"The temperature have dropped down a lot due to the rain that took place yesterday. We have to use bonfires to keep ourselves warm.." Mohammad Javed Ansari, a local said. -- ANI  
