US NSA Sullivan speaks with Bangladesh's Yunus

December 24, 2024  00:55
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday spoke with Bangladesh interim government's chief adviser Muhammad Yunus and both leaders expressed their commitment to respecting and protecting the human rights of all. 

Sullivan also thanked Yunus for his leadership of Bangladesh during a challenging period, according to a press release issued by the US government. 

It said that both leaders expressed their commitment to respecting and protecting the human rights of all people, regardless of religion. 

Sullivan also reiterated the US support for a prosperous, stable, and democratic Bangladesh, and offered his country's continued support in meeting the challenges that the South Asian nation faces. 

Yunus, 84, was sworn in as the chief adviser of Bangladesh on August 8, three days after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India in the face of a massive anti-government protest. 

There have been a spate of incidents of violence against Hindus and other minorities, as well as attacks on temples in Bangladesh after the fall of the Hasina government. -- PTI
