Union ex-home secy Ajay Bhalla new Manipur Guv

December 24, 2024  22:16
Former Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla (right)/File image
Former Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has been appointed the governor of strife-torn Manipur, ex-Army chief Vijay Kumar Singh is the new Mizoram governor while Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has been shifted to Bihar as part of gubernatorial appointments effected by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday. 

Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been named the governor of Kerala in place of Khan, according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

Arif Mohammed Khan has been appointed as Bihar Governor, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement. 

President Murmu has accepted the resignation of Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, it said. 

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has been appointed as the new Odisha Governor in place of Das, the statement said. -- PTI
