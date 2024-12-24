RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Two hurt in stone-pelting during clash between groups in Bhopal

December 24, 2024  16:46
File image
At least two persons were injured in a clash between groups over a dispute in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Tuesday, the police said. 

The incident occurred in Jahangirabad locality of the city. 

It was a fallout of the fracas that took place on Sunday between the two groups, they said. 

Additional commissioner of police Awadhesh Kumar Goswami said, "There was a fight between two groups on Sunday. The group, which was more aggressive, comprised five members. Three of them were arrested soon later, while two others could not be." 

"On Tuesday, a clash broke out again over the presence of a person who was not arrested in the Sunday case. Persons who were victims in the Sunday fracas hurled stones," he said. 

Since a large number of police personnel were deployed here for a Congress rally, they rushed to the spot and the situation was brought under control, Goswami said, adding that the miscreants were chased away. 

On the basis of CCTV footage, the stone-pelters will be identified and action will be taken against them, he said. 

The police have registered a case against five persons in connection with the Sunday fracas. 

While three of them were arrested earlier, two others were caught on Tuesday, he said. 

Two persons have undergone a medical check-up and sustained minor injuries (in the stone-pelting incident), he said. -- PTI
