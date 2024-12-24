RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Two arrested for vandalising Ambedkar statue in Ahmedabad

December 24, 2024  22:12
image
The Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested two persons for allegedly vandalising a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar in Khokhra locality of the city.   

Members of the Dalit community had staged protests after the incident came to light on Monday morning. 

Protesters forced shops in the area to down the shutters on Tuesday. 

The crime branch zeroed in on Mehul Thakor and Bholo Thakor, two of the five suspects, after scanning footage of around 500 CCTV cameras and using inputs from its informants, said an official. 

Thakor, a history-sheeter with a case under Prohibition Act registered against him in 2020, confessed to vandalising the statue, said joint commissioner of police Sharad Singhal. 

Three other suspects are absconding, he added. Thakor and Dalit communities live next to each other in the locality which has a history of clashes, the official said.   

Jayesh Thakor, wanted in the present case, was booked for rioting in 2018 following a clash between the two communities, he said. -- PTI
