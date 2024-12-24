RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Tigress at Mangaluru Zoo gives birth to two cubs

December 24, 2024  21:25
File image
File image
A 14-year-old tigress at Pilikula Biological Park here gave birth to two cubs recently, officials said on Tuesday. 

Both the mother and the cubs are reported to be in good health, they added. 

Rani gave birth to five healthy cubs in 2016 and three in 2021, officials said. 

Rani was brought to Pilikula Biological Park under an animal exchange programme from Bannerghatta Biological Park, in exchange for a male tiger from Pilikula, according to officials. 

With the birth of the new cubs, the tiger population at Pilikula Zoo has risen to 10, including four males and four females. 

The gender of the newly born cubs will be determined after two months, according to Pilikula Biological Park director H Jayaprakash Bhandari. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

CT: India, Pak to face off in Dubai, mark the date...
CT: India, Pak to face off in Dubai, mark the date...

As has been the case with ICC events, India and Pakistan have been clubbed in the same group which also has New Zealand and Bangladesh.

J-K: 5 soldiers killed as Army vehicle falls into gorge
J-K: 5 soldiers killed as Army vehicle falls into gorge

Five soldiers were killed and five others were injured when an Army vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The accident occurred in the Gharoa area when the vehicle...

LIVE! Union ex-home secy Ajay Bhalla new Manipur Guv
LIVE! Union ex-home secy Ajay Bhalla new Manipur Guv

Bangladesh launches $5 bn graft probe against Hasina
Bangladesh launches $5 bn graft probe against Hasina

An anti-graft panel in Bangladesh has launched an investigation against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her family in connection with the allegations of embezzling $5 billion in the Rooppur nuclear power plant, according to a...

Will decapitate your leaders: Israel's warning to...
Will decapitate your leaders: Israel's warning to...

In the first acknowledgement of Israel's involvement in the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz on Monday, issued a stern warning to the Houthi rebels from Yemen of destroying their infrastructure...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances