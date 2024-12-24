Theatre stampede: Cops to quiz Allu Arjun tomorrow

Theatre stampede: Cops to quiz Allu Arjun tomorrowDecember 24, 2024 01:41
The Hyderabad police issued a notice to Pushpa actor Allu Arjun, asking him to appear before them in connection with the Sandhya theatre incident that occurred during the premiere of Pushpa 2 movie on December 4, sources said on Monday.
According to sources, Allu Arjun has been asked to appear before the Chikkadpalli police on Tuesday at 11 am in connection with the incident.
Earlier in the day, a group of lawyers was seen arriving at Allu Arjun's house in Jubilee Hills.
They were spotted carrying folders and bags as they entered the house for a meeting.
The lawyers left later in the night after a prolonged discussion. --ANI