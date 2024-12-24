RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Snake in Mumbai courtroom disrupts proceedings

December 24, 2024  19:09
File image
File image
A snake was found on a heap of files in a courtroom in Mumbai on Tuesday, disrupting the proceedings for about an hour. 

It was business as usual in room number 27 of the magistrate court in Mulund till noon when a policeman spotted a 2-foot-long snake while going through files. 

A lawyer present in the courtroom said the incident caused panic among persons present in the courtroom, forcing the judge to temporarily stop the proceedings. 

Snake-catchers were called and they diligently rummaged through the courtroom packed with loads of old files and cavity-ridden walls and floor. 

But the snake was not found, the lawyer said, adding that it might have slithered into one of the holes in the room. 

The court proceedings resumed after an hour. Interestingly, the spotting of snakes in this courtroom, surrounded by vegetation, was not an isolated incident. 

A day earlier a snake was spotted on a window of the courtroom. Another snake was spotted in the judge's chamber two months ago, said the lawyer, Biswaroop Dubey. -- PTI
