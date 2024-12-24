RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Saurashtra Express derails near Surat, no one injured

December 24, 2024  17:24
File image
The Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express derailed on Tuesday afternoon at Kim station, 27 km from Surat in Gujarat, said an official. 

Four wheels of the non-passenger coach next to the engine derailed at 3.32 pm as the train (number 19015) was leaving the station on its way to Porbandar, said Western Railway chief PRO Vineet Abhishek. 

"There was no injury or harm caused to any passenger or railway staff," he said. 

Train traffic on the route was not affected as an extra loop line was available, the PRO added. -- PTI
