Rupee falls 9 paise to close at fresh record low of 85.20 against US dollar

December 24, 2024  20:11
image
The rupee extended the slide for the second straight session and depreciated 9 paise to settle at a fresh all-time low of 85.20 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, dragged by a strong greenback against major crosses overseas and subdued domestic equities. 

According to analysts, increased demand of dollar due to month-end payment obligation and the fear of an aggressive import tariff by the Donald Trump administration in the US strengthened the greenback. 

Besides, surging crude oil prices pushed the rupee down further, they added. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 85.10 and touched the lowest ever level of 85.21 against the greenback during intra-day. 

The unit finally ended the session at a fresh all-time low of 85.20 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a loss of 9 paise from its previous close. 

On Monday, the rupee settled 7 paise lower at 85.11 against the US dollar. -- PTI
